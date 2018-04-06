Czechs have eight entries in UNESCO's Memory of World Register
Prague, April 5 (CTK) - The Czech Republic has so far achieved eight entries in the UNESCO's Memory of the World Register and the certificates pertaining to the last three were Thursday presented to the relevant institutions, Czech Culture Minister Ilja Smid has told CTK.
The ministry gave the certificates to the Moravian Land Musem, which succeeded with its nomination of the archive of Czech composer Leos Janacek (1854-1928), to the National Technical Museum for a daguerreotype from the Kynzvart chateau, west Bohemia, and to the Charles University's Faculty of Sciences for its Czech-Maltese Camocio maps collection highlighting the Great Siege of Malta in 1565.
According to Smid, these three enlisted sets of exhibits are important especially for their international significance.
All three collections are on display in the National Technical Museum as of Friday.
Further nominations are being prepared for the next cycle of enlistment, including Czech composer Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904) archive and the Moll's map collection, Smid said.
The Antonin Dvorak archive's nomination is being prepared by the National Museum and that of Moll's map collection by the Moravian Land Library in Brno.
The Moll's map collection is a world atlas collected in the 1740s and 1750s by German diplomat Bernard Paul Moll. It contains graphic images of towns and landscapes and their maps. With its extent of 12,000 specimen, it belongs to the few historical collections in Central Europe that were preserved in their almost original state.
The UNESCO register was established in the 1990s with the aim to preserve documents that should be part of human heritage. Apart from library documents, it contains audio, film and archive items. The Czech National Library assisted in its establishment.
