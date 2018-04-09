Monday, 9 April 2018

Kenyan runners dominate Prague Half Marathon

9 April 2018

Prague, April 7 (CTK) - The Kenyan runners Bernard Kimeli and Joan Melly won the Prague Half Marathon on Saturday, and Melly clocked 1:05:04 which is the fifth best result among women in history.

Italian Faniel Eyob, in the 10th position, was the only one in TOP 10 who was not Kenyan. The first three men clocked under 60 minutes.

The best Czech women, Eva Vrabcova Nyvltova, set a new Czech record, 1:11:01. She finished in the 8th position among women. All the first seven women were African, seven from Kenya and Worknesh Degefa from Ethiopia. Belarusian Sviatlana Kudzelich was 9th and Italian Catherine Bertone 10th.

Results:

Men: 1. Kimeli 59:47, 2. Yegon 59:56, 3. Kwemoi (all Kenya) 59:58.

Women: 1. Melly 1:05:04, 2. Kipkirui (both Kenya) 1:06:09, 3. Degefa (Ethiopia) 1:08:10.

