Inspectors propose to charge detective for leaking planned raid
Prague, April 9 (CTK) - The General Inspection of Security Forces (GIBS) proposed to charge former elite detective Ludek Vokal for leaking information about a planned police raid in a corruption case concerning links between politicians, policemen and entrepreneurs, the Czech Television (CT) reported on Monday.
GIBS spokesman Ivo Mitacek told CTK that the suspect detective faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of abuse of power.
Mitacek said the detective leaked information about criminal proceedings to unauthorised persons.
The so-called Vidkun corruption case concerned police officers, politicians and businessmen in Olomouc, central Moravia. Within the police raid in the autumn of 2015, the region's governor Jiri Rozboril, financial crime police regional chief Radek Petruj, Olomouc police deputy chief Karel Kadlec and businessman Ivan Kysely were charged. Vokal allegedly told entrepreneur Albin Arifovic about the planned raid.
Vokal was also accused in another case, in which he is suspected of providing information from the anti-drug police files or from police databases to people from the underworld, and postponed a police raid on a group of suspected extortionists. According to CTK's information, the GIBS may complete this case within a month.
