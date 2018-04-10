Transport minister would not join cabinet backed by Okamura
Hradec Kralove, East Bohemia, April 9 (CTK) - Czech Transport Minister Dan Tok (for ANO) said during his visit to the Hradec Kralove Region on Monday he would not join the new cabinet if backed by Tomio Okamura's Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement.
"I would be annoyed by the SPD, I have to say. But I think that we still have a way to go to reach this option. Let us wait and see the developments," Tok said.
When asked by the CTK whether he would give up his deputy mandate, he said he still had to think about that. However, he did not rule out the option of ending in politics completely.
Last week, the talks of the ANO movement with the Social Democrats (CSSD) over possible coalition cabinet foundered.
Babis did not comment on Tok's statement at the press conference at the end of the cabinet's visit to the Hradec Kralove Region, saying the ANO deputy group meets on Tuesday.
This weekend, Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (ANO) from the current team of PM Andrej Babis (ANO) announced he would end in politics, arguing that his views departed from those of ANO.
The SPD has been critical of both Pelikan and Tok, as well as Defence Minister Karla Slechtova, arguing they were not experts in the respective fields.
