Czech supreme attorney: Time to revise judiciary system
Prague, April 10 (CTK) - It is time to revise the functioning of the Czech judiciary after 25 years of the independent state, Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman said before a conference on the constitutional anchoring of state attorney's offices in the Senate on Tuesday.
Zeman said the four levels of Czech courts and the division of court districts and regions should be reassessed, the introduction of new rules for criminal and civil court procedures considered, and the position of state attorneys dealt with.
He said he would prefer a comprehensive attitude - "let us say what the judiciary needs and then deal with individual issues."
For the judiciary, it would be optimal if the justice minister kept his post for two rather than one election period, Zeman said.
He posed the question of whether the judiciary should be administered by the Justice Ministry as a central body or whether the judiciary should administer itself and how this would possibly be done.
Zeman said the law on state attorneys that has been considered for a long time but has not been passed yet was a part of such a debate. He said the original version of the bill presented by former justice minister Pavel Blazek might be discussed by parliament once again.
Senate constitutional and legal committee head Miroslav Antl recalled that both attempts to push a new bill on state attorneys through parliament failed. He said Blazek's proposal had seemed viable.
