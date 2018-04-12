Friday, 13 April 2018

Charged judge Elischer released from custody

ČTK |
12 April 2018

Prague, April 11 (CTK) - Prague High Court judge Ivan Elischer, who is facing corruption charges, left on Wednesday the prison cell in which he was held as the Municipal Court in Prague complied with his complaint about having been taken into custody, court spokeswoman Marketa Puci told journalists.

Elischer was taken into custody in mid-March. However, his prosecution will continue while on liberty.

"The court complied with Elischer's complaint. It did not find the reasons for his being held in custody sufficient," Puci said.

If convicted, Elischer may be sentenced up to 12 years in prison for bribe taking, abuse of power and helping the Vietnamese suspects he was trying in drug-related cases.

According to the investigators, he was committing the crime at least from May 2016.

Another five people were charged in the case, one of whom also ended up in custody - an ethnic Vietnamese whom the police believe to be the connection between Elischer and the suspects who offered bribes.

Elischer, 57, has worked at the Prague High Court since 2013. He focused primarily on serious drug-related crime.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.