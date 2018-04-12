Czech centrist, rightist opposition parties debate latest affairs
Prague, April 11 (CTK) - The five Czech centrist and right-wing opposition parties represented in parliament discussed the current political affairs and the negotiations about a possible future government on Wednesday, Mayors and Independents (STAN) head Petr Gazdik told CTK.
Leading politicians of the Civic Democrats (ODS), the Pirates, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), TOP 09 and the STAN talked about their positions on the government-forming negotiations and the situation in the Chamber of Deputies.
The Social Democrats (CSSD) did not attend the meeting, although they were invited.
Gazdik said KDU-CSL leader Pavel Belobradek presented his proposal of a minority government of the above six parties which would be supported by more MPs than the current minority cabinet of the ANO movement.
Gazdik said the meeting did not deal with Belobradek's proposal because the other parties made it rather clear already before the talks on Wednesday that such a solution was not realistic.
Last weeks, the negotiations of ANO and the CSSD about their coalition government collapsed. President Milos Zeman plans to appoint ANO leader Andrej Babis as prime minister for the second time and he recommended to him on Tuesday to negotiate about government cooperation with the Communists (KSCM) and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD).
The KSCM and the SPD are open to such cooperation. The ANO broad leadership is yet to discuss this option because some of its politicians are against a government supported by the far-right SPD.
