Czech Statistical Office: Czechs suffer from minor overweight
Prague, April 11 (CTK) - An average Czech suffers from overweight, which was found in 47 percent of men and one-third of women, while each fifth man and 18 percent of women are obese, according to the data published by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) on Wednesday.
Men devote to sport activities more hours a week than women, but the latter eat more fruit and vegetables, the CSU said.
The average body mass index (BMI) value was 25.2 points last year.
Experts say the values under 25 points can be denoted as normal weight, while those over 30 are evidence of obesity.
Over one-third of people between 25 and 64 have the sedentary way of work. It is more frequent among women and people with higher education. However, they also practice sport more often than the rest.
"Men spend more time with a physical activity at their leisure. They devote to it 3.6 hours a week, while women only 3.2 hours," Simona Merinska, from the CSU households surveys department, said.
With the rising age, the interest in physical movement weakens and 40 percent of adult people do not practice any sport or recreational activity.
Women prefer the correct diet to regular physical training. One-fifth of women eat fruit twice or even more often a day, while only 12 percent of men do so.
Similar figures were found in the consumption of vegetables.
Doctors warn of the risks arising from overweight and especially from obesity. The combination of high blood pressure, increased level of cholesterol and overweight is several times more dangerous than individually. Taken together, they can cause diabetes, heart attack and stroke.
