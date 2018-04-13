Train kills over 40 sheep
Prague, April 12 (CTK) - The clash of a passenger train and a sheep herd claimed the lives of 42 sheep near Beroun, Central Bohemia, on Thursday, but no passenger was injured, local police spokeswoman Marcela Pucelikova and firefighters' spokesman Petr Svoboda have told journalists.
There were roughly 90 people in the train, they said.
Due to the investigation into the accident, local trains were not going and now they only use one of the two tracks there, the Czech Railway webpage says.
The express train from Prague to Munich drove into a group of sheep between the Praskolesy and Stasov stations at around 10:20.
The police know the owner of the herd. "The police are inspecting who is to blame for the incident," Pucelikova said.
The result of the breath test with the engine driver was negative, she added.
