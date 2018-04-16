World media, actors pay homage to Forman
Prague/New York, April 15 (CTK) - The media and fellow film makers have paid homage to Czech Oscar-winning film director (Amadeus) Milos Forman, living in the USA, who died after a short illness at the age of 86 on April 13.
Tens of obituaries describe Forman as a personality who considerably influenced the world cinematography with his subversive sense of humour and sensitivity to the stories of social outsiders.
A wave of sorrow has also flooded social networks, where sympathies are expressed by film critics, actors and former fellow workers.
New York Times writes "Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — a tragicomic story of revolt and repression in a mental institution — won five Oscars, including those for best director and best picture."
"The film put Mr. Forman in the front rank of those who struggled to make big, commercial films with countercultural sensibilities. His sympathy for the odd man out was always apparent, even as his movies grew in scope," the NYT writes.
"Forman had a unique sensitivity to American themes, which he prismed through a sly, satiric sensibility. His films generally appealed to sophisticated audiences, though he could reach the mainstream with his savvy flourishes," The Hollywood Reporter writes.
"The divine inspiration of madness - its ambiguity, its creativity, its higher sanity, and the cover and legitimacy it gives to protest against oppression and bullies of all stripes - these were the ideas which energised Milos Forman in his remarkable work. He was the Czech new wave emigre who brought the spirit of anti-Soviet rebellion to Hollywood and made its sly comic strategies and humanist passion flower in dozens of different ways. He also became one of the many directors whose work was shaped by working with the great screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere," film critic Peter Bradshaw wrote in the British Guardian.
British director-writer Edgar Wright said Forman had left “a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit.”
“Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition,” actor Antonio Banderas wrote.
"Another great one passes through the doorway. Milos Foreman. What a force. A lovely man. I’m glad we got to play together. It was a monumental experience," Jim Carrey has tweeted. He played the famous role of Andy Kaufman in Forman's Man on the Moon (1999).
American writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who made two films (including “Larry Flynt”) with Forman, said he was “our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker - no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter.”
"Proof that the most brilliant of filmmakers could also be unfailingly kind, generous, humble and loyal. Thank you Milos Forman," U.S. actress Mia Farrow has tweeted.
Thierry Fremaux, the director of the film festival in Cannes, told the Europe 1 station that Forman had an excellent sense of humour. Fremaux said he was one of the best film directors in history.
"Milos the magnificent! Honour to his memory, light a good cigar, raise a drink, and shout “HOVNO HOVNO HOVNO!" U.S. actor Danny DeVito, who starred in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, tweeted.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.