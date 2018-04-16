Zeman: Government will be formed by June
Prague, April 15 (CTK) - The Czech government will be certainly formed at the second try by the end of June, President Milos Zeman told journalists on Sunday.
There are only two alternatives of the government arrangement. A minority coalition of Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO and the Social Democrats (CSSD) supported by the Communists (KSCM) or a one-colour ANO government backed by the KSCM and anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD).
Zeman met Babis who is conducting talks on the creation of a government on Sunday.
Zeman said after the meeting it was not up to him to form the government. He said he would sign either of the alternatives if Babis comes and submits them to him.
Last week, the talks between ANO and the CSSD foundered due to their disagreement over the personnel composition of the government.
The Social Democrats are not ready to be in a government headed by Babis since he is criminally prosecuted over an EU subsidy fraud.
After the end of the talks, Zeman recommended to Babis that he negotiate with the SPD and the KSCM.
However, the idea was rejected by the ANO committee on Thursday.
Babis has tweeted that the support from the SPD is unacceptable for some lawmakers for ANO.
Zeman said a caretaker government only could be formed if other alternatives failed.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.