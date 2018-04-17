ANO discloses government conditions to ČSSD
Prague, April 16 (CTK) - Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO informed the Social Democrats (CSSD) on what conditions the two parties' government-forming talks could continue at their meeting on Monday, CSSD leader Jan Hamacek told journalists after the meeting.
Hamacek declined to comment on the talks as this might send some signals.
"I can confirm that ANO has told us its vision of the conditions within which the talks on government cooperation could continue," he added.
Members of the party board, which is to meet in the foreseeable future, are the first to hear them, Hamacek said.
"On Friday, the party board will say whether to accept the offer," he added.
Two weeks ago, the Social Democrats terminated the talks as ANO was not ready to comply with its demand that Babis should not be nominated as the prime minister because he is criminally prosecuted over an EU subsidy fraud.
The Social Democrats were not ready to pass the post of interior minister to ANO as it should the guarantee of independent investigation.
The termination of the talks was approved by the Social Democrat supreme bodies, including the party congress.
President Milos Zeman then called on Babis to conduct the talks on the government with the Communists and the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD).
However, since a number of ANO lawmakers refused the cooperation with the SPD, the party decided to resume the talks with the Social Democrats last week.
