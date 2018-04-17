Czech medical students increasingly ready to stay at home
Prague, April 16 (CTK) - An increasing proportion of Czech medical students want to stay at home after finishing their studies while leaving abroad is considered by roughly one-quarter of them, mostly for Germany, according to a recent poll conducted by the Health Care Institute and released on Monday.
When it comes to Slovak medical students, roughly one-fifth want to leave abroad, mostly to the neighbouring Czech Republic.
The poll was carried out among over 900 Czech and almost 500 Slovak students.
In 2016, 73 percent of respondents were planning to stay in the Czech Republic after the end of their studies, but the figure rose to 78 percent by the end of last year and beginning of this year.
The students who are thinking of leaving abroad cite better salaries and gaining of experience as their reasons.
"The results have revealed not only that a falling number of students want to work abroad, but also that conditions for professional development and the working team are decisive when making the choice. Obviously, this does not only involve salaries," Health Minister Adam Vojtech (ANO) said.
Czechs mostly want to spend two to five years abroad, Slovaks even more than 11 years.
"It is naturally good that some of them want to gain experience abroad, but it is vital that they return home," Labour and Social Affair Minister Jaroslava Nemcova said.
The number of the students who want to work in hospitals is also rising. In 2015, it was 66 percent, one year later 71 percent and last year 77 percent. Almost two-thirds of them want to work in state-run facilities.
Last year, over 21,000 people were studying at medical faculties in the Czech Republic with its 10.5 million population.
