Film shot in Czech co-production to be premiered in Cannes
Prague, April 16 (CTK) - The Fugue, a film directed by Polish Agnieszka Smoczynska and shot in co-production of Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden, will be premiered at the International Film Festival in Cannes, Barbora Ligasova, from the Czech Film Center, told CTK on Monday.
The film will be screened in the Critics' Week independent section.
"The Fugue is about the social taboo concerning motherhood and that women are socially pressured to accept this role without hesitation. What if it isn’t always the case? What if a woman had a possibility to forget about giving birth, having a child? Would she choose it again?," Smoczynska writes in an introduction to her new film.
Alicija, the main character, suffers from memory loss, after which she develops her own, freethinker lifestyle. Two years later, she returns to her family to involuntarily retake the role of a wife, mother and daughter. Her husband and son, however, do not recognise the woman, which looks familiar, but behaves like a complete stranger.
Agnieszka Kurzydlo, from the MD4 company, is the film's main producer, and Karla Stojakova from the Czech Axman Production and Jonas Kellagher, CommonGround, from Sweden, co-produced it. The film was supported by the Czech State Cinematography Fund.
Kurzydlo, along with the MD4 company, previously co-produced several other Czech films.
Smoczynska, 39, presented her debut feature film entitled The Lure at the Sundance Film Festival's World Cinema Dramatic Competition in 2016. She was awarded for novel approach and unique vision and design.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.