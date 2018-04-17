Forman's funeral held in family circle on Sunday
Prague, April 16 (CTK) - The funeral of Czech-born Oscar-winning film director Milos Forman, living in the USA, who died last Friday at the age of 86, took place in the close family circle at a local cemetery it the U.S. town of Warren on Sunday, his widow Martina Formanova told CTK on Monday.
She also said "everything proceeded exactly as Milos wished."
Formanova also thanked for all beautiful messages and expressed condolences in reaction to her husband's death, in her Facebook account.
Forman died in the Danbury hospital near his American home in Warren, Connecticut, all of a sudden after a short illness on April 13.
Formanova announced his death to CTK on Saturday morning, saying "his passing was quiet and he was all the time surrounded by his family and dearest."
Forman, the most successful Czech film-maker in history, won two Oscar Academy Awards for the Best Director for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) and Amadeus (1984), most scenes of which were shot in his homeland. He also received three Golden Globe awards and one French Cesar for his films.
Forman, who studied screenwriting at the Film Faculty of Prague's Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU), directed his first full-length feature film Cerny Petr (Black Peter) in 1963, followed by other black comedies, such as Lasky jedne plavovlasky (Loves of a Blonde, 1965) and Hori, ma panenko (The Firemen's Ball, 1967).
He left the communist Czechoslovakia after the 1968 Soviet-led invasion and settled down in the United States where he became a citizen in 1975 and gained the world fame.
Forman's other American films are Taking Off (1971), musical Hair (1979), Ragtime (1981), Valmont (1989), The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), Man on the Moon (1999) and Goya's Ghosts (2006).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.