Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Křetinský's firms to sponsor Karlovy Vary film festival

ČTK |
17 April 2018

Prague, April 16 (CTK) - The main sponsor of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will be the EP Industries and the Mall.cz online shop, co-owned by businessman Daniel Kretinsky, which will donate some 15 million crowns a year to the festival, daily Hospodarske noviny (HN) writes on its website on Monday.

Last month, the CEZ power utility ended its cooperation with the film festival after 16 years. The CEZ said austerity measures were behind the step. The festival has a budget of approximately 135 million crowns and it annually received about 20 million from the CEZ.

This year, the festival will be held in Karlovy Vary from June 29 to July 7. Sokolovska uhelna coal miner is to pay the costs that originally were to be covered by the CEZ.

The festival's head Jiri Bartoska is to present all the partners of the even in late April.

The Mall.cz online shop sponsors the festival already now, but it will increase its contribution, while the EP Industries holding has not openly sponsored anything until now, the HN website writes.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.