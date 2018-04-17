Military to have new ground, air force commanders
Prague, April 16 (CTK) - Brigadier General Petr Hromek will become the new Czech air force commander as of May 1, while Brigadier General Josef Kopecky will command the ground forces as of June 1, the military announced on its website on Monday.
Hromek, who has so far occupied the post of deputy air force commander, will replace Major General Jaromir Sebesta who is leaving for military diplomacy.
Hromek's new deputy will be Colonel Petr Lanci, the current director of the air force development section at the Defence Ministry.
Kopecky, who si now heading the Training Command - Military Academy in Vyskov, south Moravia, will replace Major General Stefan Kaleta who is to retire after 40 years in service.
Defence Minister Karla Slechtova (for ANO) presented the promotion decrees to the new commanders.
"Thank you for all you have been doing for the Military of the Czech Republic, and I believe that our cooperation will successfully continue in the future," the website cites Slechtova as saying.
