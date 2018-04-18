Faltýnek: ANO is not offering five ministries to ČSSD
Prague, April 17 (CTK) - ANO first deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek denied on Tuesday the media speculations about ANO offering five ministerial posts to the Social Democrats (CSSD) in their possible coaliton cabinet and an independent expert appointed as the interior minister based on their agreement.
Faltynek did not want to reveal more details about the proposal which ANO presented to the CSSD on Monday evening.
"It is a nice speculation, but it is not true," he said.
The Novinky.cz server wrote that ANO offered the labour and social affairs, defence, foreign affairs, education and culture ministries to the CSSD.
According to the Echo 24 server, the CSSD is able to choose between the labour and social affairs and agriculture ministries, while being offered also the defence, foreign affairs and culture ministries.
"We have agreed with our colleagues that we will not be sending any messages to our partners through the media and that we will not be commenting on this yet," Faltynek said.
CSSD deputies also refused to comment on the details of the offer, saying they would discuss it on Friday, and only then the party is to decide whether to continue the coalition talks.
The CSSD ended the talks with ANO less than two weeks ago due to disagreements over the posts as ANO was refusing not to nominate its chairman Andrej Babis for PM again and the CSSD was requiring the interior minister post.
The CSSD's top bodies including its congress approved the termination of talks with ANO, after which President Milos Zeman asked Babis to negotiate with the Communists (KSCM) and the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement.
However, a number of regional officials of ANO refused to cooperate with the SPD and the ANO committee decided last week to return to the negotiating table with the CSSD.
