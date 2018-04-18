Labour ministry files criminal complaint due to IT system
Prague, April 17 (CTK) - The Labour and Social Affairs Ministry leaders have filed a criminal complaint due to the purchase of an economic information system and due to the shredding of documents after the change of ministers, Vladimir Repka, the spokesman for the ministry, told CTK on Tuesday.
The complaint was submitted to the High State Attorney due to suspected abuse of power and breach of trust with a possible damage of over 150 million crowns, the ministry said without mentioning any specific suspects.
The new Labour and Social Affairs Minister, Jaroslava Nemcova (ANO), took office last December, replacing Michaela Marksova (Social Democrats, CSSD) in the post.
Nemcova criticised former leaders of the ministry over the preparation and purchase of IT technologies, in particular for the EKIS/SAP economic system, referring to the findings of the Supreme Audit Office and to the forensic audit she commissioned.
She also complained that one hundred bags filled with documents had been carried away from the ministry when she took up the post.
According to the ministry's current leadership, the criminal offence could have been intentional.
"It cannot be ruled out that it was a case of an association of a number of people with the aim of carrying out criminal activity, be it in the form of an organised group or criminal association," Repka said, adding that the ministry elaborate on the investigation.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.