Prague, native town Čáslav to remember late film maker Forman
Prague, April 17 (CTK) - Prague will remember Milos Forman, the famous Czech-born film maker who died in the USA last Friday, at a commemorative evening on April 22, and another remembrance event will take place in his native town of Caslav, central Bohemia, on April 20, the organisers have told media.
The Prague meeting in the Municipal House on Sunday will include the screening of the 3.5-hour director's cut of Forman's Oscar-winning film Amadeus, and music from the film will be played by the Prague Symphony Orchestra, Jan Wolf, the city councillor for culture, said.
The visitors will also watch a documentary film on Forman, which has been shot by young film makers from the Film Faculty of the Czech Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU), but has not been presented in public yet.
The remembrance evening will start at 17:30 in cooperation with Czech Television, Czech Radio, the National Film Archive and the State Fund of Cinematography, which has taken auspices of the event and will try to address foreign visitors.
The sale of the tickets will start on Wednesday. The proceeds will go to FAMU, the organisers from the City Hall said.
At the Friday meeting in the cinema in Caslav, the visitors will watch a documentary on Forman's visit to the town ten years ago. Since last Saturday, books of condolence have been displayed in Caslav for people to sign.
Forman, 86, died in the hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, after a short disease on April 13. His funeral was held in a family circle in Warren, his residence town, on Sunday.
Forman, the most successful Czech film-maker in history, became a representative of the Czech film New Wave in the 1960s, making popular black comedies such as Cerny Petr (Black Peter, 1963), Lasky jedne plavovlasky (Loves of a Blonde, 1965) and Hori, ma panenko (The Firemen's Ball, 1967).
He lived in the USA from the late 1960s.
Forman won two Oscar Academy Awards for the Best Director for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) and Amadeus (1984), most scenes of which were shot in his homeland. He also received three Golden Globe awards and one French Cesar for his films.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.