ANO MP elected new head of body supervising police inspection
Prague, April 18 (CTK) - Jiri Masek (ANO) was elected the head of the Chamber of Deputies commission supervising the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) in a secret vote on Wednesday, Martin Kolovratnik (ANO), chairman of the Chamber of Deputies election commission, has said.
Masek defeated Zuzana Majerova Zahradnikova (Civic Democratic Party, ODS) and Mikulas Ferjencik (Pirates).
The post at the head of the commission was freed after Zdenek Ondracek (Communists, KSCM) resigned from it in early March.
Ondracek only headed it for a few days. His nomination provoked a wave of protests due to his past of a police officer under the Communist regime and a member of the riot police unit who took part in a crackdown on anti-Communist demonstrators.
Masek received 105 votes, Majerova Zahradnikova 37 and Ferjencik 30, while 88 were needed to be elected.
It is a shame for the governing coalition, whoever may really form it, Miroslav Kalousek, head of the TOP 09 deputy group, said about Masek's election.
Kalousek said the situation for the future was even more dangerous and scandalous than the previous election of Ondracek.
Jan Bartosek, chairman of Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) deputy group, spoke about a coup in the Czech Republic.
Pirates leader Ivan Bartos said there was no longer the rule that controlling commissions should be headed by the opposition.
MP Jan Farsky (Mayors and Independents, STAN) accused ANO deputies of disintegrating justice and preventing people from claiming it.
The ODS executive council says it considers the election of an ANO deputy as head of the GIBS commission the violation of all agreements and promises that the parliamentary permanent commissions will be headed by the opposition.
"Andrej Babis thereby completed its seizure of the GIBS that is watching the police independence," the ODS said in its resolution on Wednesday.
Jaroslav Faltynek, head of the ANO deputy group, said the opposition had been unable to agree on a single candidate for the post of chairman of the commission. This is why ANO fielded its own candidate.
The police inspection has come to the limelight due to the dispute between Prime Minister Andrej Babis and its director Michal Murin.
ANO leader Babis has asked Murin to resign as he does not trust him.
On Tuesday, Murin said he would resign by the end of April.
The opposition says Babis' government wants to gain control of the security forces, including the police inspection.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.