Czech cabinet wants slower increase in pay of politicians
Prague, April 18 (CTK) - The increase in the pay of Czech politicians should be slower than the current model of its calculation proposes, the government decided this morning supporting a bill proposed by the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry, according to the Government Office.
The Labour Ministry says the bill wants to prevent a further increase in the difference in salary levels of government/ parliament members and other officials paid from public budgets.
The salaries of Czech politicians were frozen until 2015. This year, these salaries are based on 250 percent of the average wage in the non-business sector, which is an index that has been growing since 2015. As of 2019, this index will be raised to 275 percent of the average wage in the non-business sector under the present legislation.
The ministry proposes to keep the index at 250 percent to avoid an inadequate, unprecedented high increase in politicians' pay.
According to CTK's information, the ministry's bill preventing this increase may be pushed through parliament because the Pirates and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) support it, apart from the ruling ANO movement. Moreover, some other parties seem to be ready to discuss the bill.
Gross monthly pay of selected Czech constitutional officials (in crowns):
Post 2011-14 2015 2016 2017 2018
President 186,300 204,600 219,000 236,700 252,800
PM, house speaker 150,100 164,800 176,400 190,700 203,600
Deputy PM 128,900 141,500 151,500 163,700 174,800
Minister 106,600 117,100 125,300 135,500 144,700
House committee head 78,700 86,400 92,500 100,000 106,700
Lawmaker 55,900 61,400 65,700 71,000 75,900
Sources: Law No. 236/1995, Labour Ministry statement, CTK's calculation
