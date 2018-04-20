Poll: Only one in five Czechs is aware of GDPR
Prague, April 19 (CTK) - Only one in three Czechs is interested in personal data protection and one in five is aware of the EU's privacy protection directive (GDPR) that will take effect on May 25, according to the STEM/MARK poll whose results were released on Thursday.
More than two thirds of the respondents said they did not have enough information about personal data protection. Even among university graduates who seem to be informed the best, the majority of them feel they lack information on the issue.
Three out of five said they never heard of the GDPR, others heard of it but know nothing about it.
The pollsters said other polls showed that the Czech public traditionally has the feeling that the state does not sufficiently provide it with information on important legislative steps.
"This has been confirmed in case of the GDPR. It was further emphasised by the rather unclear competences of the private and public sectors in the raising of public awareness of the prepared changes," the poll's author Pavel Simonik said.
People mostly want to protect their birth certificate number, ID number or number of their bank account. One in ten is strongly afraid of the violation of the data, one in three showed some concern over it.
People fear that they data might be abused on the Internet and they have the least fear to provide their data to doctors.
Two out of five changed their attitude to personal data protection over the past three years, the pollsters said.
The GDPR aims to help protect the rights of EU citizens against the abuse of their data.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Mozzarellart (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 16
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (16.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.