Senate chairman: Big constitutional change cannot be passed now
Brno, South Moravia, April 19 (CTK) - Any big change to the Czech constitution has no chances of being passed at the moment, Senate chairman Milan Stech (Social Democrats, CSSD) told reporters on Thursday after a meeting with Constitutional Court (US) chairman Pavel Rychetsky in Brno.
Stech pointed out the different composition of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the lower and of the upper houses of the Czech parliament. He believes the Senate will fulfil the role of a guarantee of democracy under the current political situation, he said.
Stech is also sceptical about the possibility of introducing a law on general referendum, which is being discussed in talks on a possible coalition cabinet. Even if the lower house passed it, there is need for support of the Senate, too.
The general referendum law could only be passed if it does not threaten the Czech Republic's long-term commitments and the stability of the political system, Stech said.
Currently there is no such a well-prepared draft, or no one has been discussing it with the Senate's expert bodies, Stech said.
Stech consulted Rychetsky and other US judges on possible changes to the constitutional law.
Rychetsky said he could not elaborate on the considered changes due to his position of the US head.
