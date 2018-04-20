Social Democrats inform Zeman about government offer from ANO
Prague, April 19 (CTK) - Czech Social Democrats (CSSD) leader Jan Hamacek on Thursday informed President Milos Zeman about the offer to form the government the Social Democrats received from Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO on Monday, Hamacek has told journalists.
Zeman heard the information, Hamacek said.
Hamacek said he had informed Zeman about his proposal he would submit to the Social Democrat leading bodies on Friday.
Hamacek declined to elaborate.
Hamacek repeated that on Friday the party's leading bodies would review the offer and decide on whether to resume the government-forming talks with ANO.
Two weeks ago, the CSSD ended them after ANO refused to accept its conditions. These were a government without ANO leader Babis. The Social Democrats are opposed to his presence in the government as he is prosecuted over an EU subsidy fraud.
Also, the Social Democrats demanded the posts of finance or interior ministries.
If the party board decides to resume the talks and consensus if found, the party members will decide on the result, Hamacek said.
On Monday, the CSSD negotiating team heard the offer of ANO, which was entrusted by its leadership to resume the talks between the two parties.
Both the Social Democrats and ANO have declined to disclose the new conditions.
On Tuesday, Zeman received representatives of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and the Pirates and on Wednesday Pavel Belobradek, leader of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
He told them he expected an agreement between ANO and the CSSD.
