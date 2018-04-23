Chamber of Commerce head Dlouhý to join Zeman's team
Prague, April 20 (CTK) - Chairman of the Czech Chamber of Commerce (HK) Vladimir Dlouhy accepted the offer from President Milos Zeman to join his expert team, which he primarily did in the capacity of the representative of the chamber, Dlouhy told journalists on Friday.
HK is the biggest representative of small, medium-sized and large companies. It has 15,000 members, it is independent from the government and is sponsored by the businesspeople themselves.
Dlouhy, 64, has been heading it since 2014.
"I am ready to use this platform to advocate the interests of Czech businesspeople, to support Zeman's economic diplomacy and to cultivate our business environment," Dlouhy said.
"I consider the offer primarily as an economist's expert work. It is certainly no support for Zeman's political attitudes either on my side or that of the HK," he added.
Dlouhy was a government member as the minister of economy and then of industry of trade for much of the 1990s. He helped transform the Communist economy.
