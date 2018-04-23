Crowd protests against Communists, Zeman at their congress
Nymburk, Central Bohemia, April 21 (CTK) - A crowd of hundreds of people protested against the growing influence of Communists and President Milos Zeman attending their congress outside the building where the congress is held on Saturday.
Some 200 protested chanted "Milos into basket," "the Czech Republic is not Russia" and "Shame on you" on Saturday morning.
At midday, some 500 protesters set out on a march through the town with banners, the flags of the EU and Tibet and clothes reminiscent of the Communist era.
Before the congress building, the protesters were waving the banners saying "Putin's lackey" and "Protect the Czech Republic against the Russian cockroach."
Some posters also attacked Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO).
Some demonstrators shouted "Putin's sluts" "Murderers of children" at the delegates to the congress.
When Zeman was leaving the congress, there was much whistling and booing.
"Hug the trees, not Communists," one of the banners said.
The organisers drove a tractor with a trailer outside the congress building, serving as a rostrum. On it, the protesters placed a billboard saying that Communists are murderers.
"While holding power, Communists used the tractor trailers. This is why we decided to use the help from our friends working in the field and borrowed the trailer," organiser Petra Melingerova said.
The protest was later joined by other people who were coming from the local bus and railway stations. They had the banners saying "Stalin's Russia, your bloody model" and "Red brother is no brother."
The demonstrators mainly resent Zeman attending the Communist congress as the first head of state since the end of the Communist rule in 1989.
Several protesters tried to break into the congress house, but the police forced them out.
