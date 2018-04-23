Right-wing parties denounce renewed government-forming talks
Prague, April 20 (CTK) - Czech Social Democrats (CSSD) are selling the country for a too low price in their talks on the government cooperation with ANO and the Communists, Petr Fiala, leader of the center-right Civic Democratic Party (ODS), told journalists on Friday.
On the other hand, President Milos Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said the Social Democrats' decision to resume the talks on the government with ANO was a sign of responsibility to the nation.
The leader of the conservative TOP 09, Jiri Pospisil, said the Social Democrats' strategy was legitimate, but he warned of Prime Minister Andrej Babis using a well-working voting coalition with the Communists and the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) in the Chamber of Deputies against the CSSD.
"The CSSD will only serve as a fig leaf. ANO will simply circumvent its government partner. Then there is the question of how long such a government will survive," Pospisil said.
"The fact that a government with the participation or support from the Communists is being made is the most substantial affair in the report and in the emerging coalition. ANO and the CSSD are crossing the red line. Babis is fulfilling his dream at a too big price and the CSSD is selling the nation for a too low price," Fiala said.
Ovcacek said the responsible decision of the CSSD should be appreciated.
He said thanks to this, the Social Democrats would continue in the talks with the unchallengeable winner of the election.
Earlier on Friday, the CSSD board decided to restart the talks with ANO on the basis of its offer of five ministries, including the Interior Ministry.
The talks are yet to be approved by the Social Democrat broad leadership next Saturday and by an intra-party referendum.
