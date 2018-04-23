Ukraine objects to illegal entry of Czech politicians to Crimea
Prague, April 20 (CTK) - The Ukrainian Embassy protested on Friday against the visit of two Czech politicians, MEP Jaromir Kohlicek (The Communists, KSCM) and Senator Jaroslav Doubrava (Severocesi.cz) to the Russian-occupied Crimea, arguing in a press release they breached Ukraine's law.
The embassy said that by attending the Yalta Economic Forum without Crimea's permit for entry, the deputies acted in breach of law. It also said Kohlicek's words in the Russian media, by which he called for an abolition of the economic sanctions concerning Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which is maintained by the entire EU, were appalling.
The embassy reiterated that a special station had to be used to enter the country and a special permit was required.
In its earlier recommendation for the Czech Foreign Affairs Ministry, the embassy warned that other ways of entering Crimea were strictly prohibited.
The Ukrainian Embassy highlighted that both politicians disrespected the rules for entry to Crimea in the past.
"We consider such action a conscious and demonstrative breach of the international law and because of this, it will not remain without a response," the embassy wrote.
The Ukrainian diplomacy had complained about other Czech politicians' illegal steps before.
Early in 2016, Kiev protested against a private journey of Communist MPs Zdenek Ondracek and Stanislav Mackovik to the Donetsk region, which is controlled by separatist rebels. MP Jaroslav Holik (Freedom and Direct Democracy, SDP) was banned from entry to Ukraine for five years on account of his participation in the celebration of the occupation of Crimea by Russia.
The Crimean peninsula, where there is a majority of Russian-speaking inhabitants, was annexed by Russia in 2013. The majority of world countries, including the Czech Republic, do not recognise the annexation.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Bad Jeff's Barbeque (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 23
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (23.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.