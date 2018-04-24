Court's electronic sales registration verdict wins legal survey
Prague, April 23 (CTK) - The Constitutional Court's (US) ruling on the electronic sales registration (EET) won the Act of the Year 2017 title, the Deloitte Legal company, the Czech survey's organiser, informed the CTK on Monday.
The law on payments implementing the EU's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) ranked second, followed by the amendment to the construction law.
The survey was held for the ninth time this year.
Hundreds of voters from the business sphere participated online or by casting their vote for one of the five nominated laws with positive impact on the business field.
The US ruling on the EET gained almost two fifths of the vote, supported by both the participating business people and lawyers, tax advisors, NGO representatives and journalists.
Last year, the US postponed the scheduled third and fourth stages of the EET implementation due to their unclear effects on different groups of liable entities. Although they were not deemed anti-constitutional as such, they could begin only after their impacts have been considered and exceptions to the law have been included in it, not just in a government's decree. The court also dropped certain provisions of the EET law, such as those regarding non-cash payments and stating birth IDs in receipts.
It was the ruling's wider message on how the state should regulate business and consider the impacts of laws beforehand that led to its nomination, Tomas Babacek, chairman of the survey's nomination council, said.
The law on payments was supported by one quarter of the voters, especially by those from the financial, public, trade an travel sectors.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce preferred the amendment to the construction law.
On the other hand, the voters were not showing much interest in the last two nominations: amendments to the Civil Procedure Code and to the income tax law. Voters from some business sectors did not even give a single vote to them.
The NGO sector had the Civil Procedure Code amendment as its second choice after the US ruling on the EET.
The aim of the survey is to stir a discussion among business people, politicians and the professional public on the quality of legal measures.
In 2018, it was held under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce and of the Czech Bar Association.
