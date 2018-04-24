Iraqi minister offers intelligence cooperation to Czechs
Prague, April 23 (CTK) - Iraqi Defence Minister Arfan al-Hayali offered cooperation of intelligence services and in fighting terrorism to his Czech counterpart Karla Slechtova in Prague on Monday.
"They have been fighting terrorism for years, they could provide us their know-how," Slechtova said.
She will talk about the proposal with the military intelligence chiefs. If they show interest in the cooperation, an advanced team would check the situation in Iraq. The decision on the possible cooperation would be made based on the team's information, she added.
Iraq also asked for Czech assistance in logistics and technology and in training pilots. Apart from this, the Czech Republic might help Iraq treat injured soldiers or civilians.
Slechtova said Iraq is interested in the capabilities of Czech soldiers. The Czech military may offer its ground forces, she added.
During his three-day visit to the Czech Republic, al-Hayali will visit Czech arms makers, both private and those ran by the ministry.
Al-Hayali said he hoped Czech support for Iraq would further increase.
He said the Islamic State suffered a military defeat in Iraq, but it has not been defeated ideologically.
About 50 Czech soldiers train the Iraqi air force personnel to maintain the Czech-made L-159 fighters. They train Iraqi specialists in the protection against the arms of mass destruction and they also train the local police.
Slechtova has proposed that up to 110 troops should serve in Iraq in the next two years. The changes in the missions have been approved by the government and the parliament is to deal with the proposal now.
