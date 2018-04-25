Thursday, 26 April 2018

Deputy Defence Minister Kuchta to be ambassador to Serbia

ČTK |
25 April 2018

Prague, April 24 (CTK) - Deputy Defence Minister Tomas Kuchta will become Czech ambassador to Serbia in the weeks to come, Foreifn Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronova told the website of the E15 daily wrote on Tuesday.

Serbia has officially confirmed Kuchta as the new ambassador.

Kuchta was in charge of property affairs at the Defence Ministry. He was made deputy defence minister in February 2014, shortly after Martin Stropnicky (ANO) was appointed defence minister.

In 1994-2014, he worked at the Foreign Ministry.

