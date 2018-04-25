Seven Dutch men suspected of brutal attack on waiter in Prague
Prague, April 24 (CTK) - The Czech police accused five of the seven Dutch men in their 20s and early 30s whom they detained at Prague airport on Monday over a suspected brutal attack on a waiter in a downtown restaurant on Saturday, police spokesman Jan Danek said on the police website on Tuesday.
Two of the accused are suspected of causing serious bodily harm and the police proposed to take them into custody. The other three men are accused of rioting.
If found guilty, the five perpetrators may face up to ten years in prison.
The remaining two members of the group were released as the police concluded that they were not involved in the conflict and tried to calm down the situation, Danek said.
The law enables the police to detain suspects for 48 hours before deciding on the next steps to take within the investigation.
The suspects spent the night in a police cell. They were questioned on Tuesday in the presence of an interpreter and their lawyers.
On Sunday, the police released the photos of all seven suspects and a video showing the attack that occurred outside the Quadrio shopping centre.
Several people reported to the police that the suspects are at the Vaclav Havel Airport Prague on Monday evening, Danek said.
A conflict between a waiter and the Dutch men broke out after he told them that they cannot drink alcohol they brought to the restaurant's outdoor premises.
The group attacked the restaurant staff, knocking one waiter down, beating and kicking him. After he remained lying motionless, the assailants made their getaway. The waiter ended up at an intensive care unit in a very serious condition and has undergone a head surgery.
