Czech detained in Ukraine over unlawful use of technical means
Kiev, April 25 (CTK) - A Czech citizen was detained in Ukraine on Monday on suspicion of unlawful use of technical devices, and a court in Kiev decided on Wednesday that he will be released on bail of an equivalent of 4500 euros, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova has told CTK.
The Info.cz server, citing trustworthy sources, wrote that the detained Czech is Ludek Vokal, who used to be a high officer of the Czech police former organised crime squad, whom the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) suspects of several crimes.
Valentova said Czech diplomacy had been informed about the man's detention by the Ukrainian security service. "We are in contect with the person and his family," she said.
Valentova said the Czech man should not leave Ukraine for a period of two months and he should cooperate with the authorities dealing with his case.
According to Info.cz, Vokal's arrest in Ukraine is linked to his current activities in the security field, in which he keeps working although prosecution has been launched against him in the Czech Republic.
In early April, the GIBS proposed that Vokal be charged with abuse of power for leaking information about a planned police raid within the Vidkun case of suspicious ties between police officers, entrepreneurs and politicians.
Besides, Vokal has been accused of having leaked information from files of the anti-drug police unit to criminal underworld protagonists in 2010-2015, and information from police databases to CEZ energy utility head Daniel Benes and controversial lobbyist Roman Janousek.
He is also suspected of having helped delay a police crackdown on suspected blackmailers and securing a Czech residence permit for an underworld boss's girlfriend.
Info.cz wrote that together with Vokal, the Ukrainian police detained a Czech diplomat, who, however, was subsequently released after producing his diplomatic passport.
Valentova did not confirm the information about the detention of a diplomat. She said the ministry has no such information.
