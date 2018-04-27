Olomouc university hosts Times Higher Education world summit
Olomouc, North Moravia, April 25 (CTK) - The Palacky University (UP) in Olomouc is hosting the prestigious world summit of the Times Higher Education ranking organisation focusing on the assessment of universities and expert reporting on issues related education, science and research.
A similar event, attended by world scientists, politicians and businessmen, is taking place in Central Europe for the first time.
In the past it was held in cities such as Shanghai and London.
UP Rector Jaroslav Miller told a press conference that the university sought to host the event in order to make Central Europe more visible and to analyse the potential of the region and ways to tackle and remove its weak points.
Deputy Education Minister Pavel Dolecek said the ministry has supported the event because top-quality science has been done at UP and it is necessary to promote it abroad.
The three-day summit started on Tuesday.
The main issue on the agenda of the lectures and discussions is the research potential of the countries, including the Czech Republic, which entered the EU in 2004.
Among the lecturers, there are Czech EP Vice-President Pavel Telicka, theologian Tomas Halik, University of Glasgow Vice-Chancellor Anton Muscatelli, former Czech Science Academy head Jiri Drahos and rectors of several Czech and foreign universities.
