Three Czech universities in top ten of new EU member states
Olomouc, North Moravia, April 26 (CTK) - Three Czech universities have appeared in the top ten of the THE New Europe 2018 ranking assessing tertiary education institutions in the new member states that have joined the EU since 2004, which the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking agency has released.
Charles University in Prague was placed fourth, while Masaryk University in Brno was seventh and Palacky University in Olomouc, north Moravia, tenth.
The University of Tartu in Estonia leads the ranking, followed by two Cypriot universities, the assessment authors said at the global summit held in Olomouc since Tuesday.
The ranking included 53 institutions from all new EU member countries except for Malta.
The Czech Republic has the highest number of universities, 13, in the ranking, followed by Poland with 12, Palacky University spokeswoman Gabriela Sykorova Dvornikova told CTK.
On May 1, 2004, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia joined the EU. Romania and Bulgaria became the EU members on January 1, 2007 and Croatia in 2013.
Out of other Czech universities, the Czech Technical University (CVUT) was placed 20th, followed by the University of Chemistry and Technology (both in Prague), while the Technical University (VUT) in Brno ended 24th and the University of Ostrava, north Moravia, 30th.
The ranking agency used the same method as in its assessment of world universities. It evaluated the universities in several areas, such as the quality of teaching, science and research, citation impact, their international environment and income from cooperation with the industry.
The Palacky University hosts the Times Higher Education prestigious international summit, attended by scientists, academics and businessmen, this week. It has been held in Central Europe for the first time.
THE New Europe 2018 ranking:
Order University Country
1. University of Tartu Estonia
2. Cyprus University of Technology Cyprus
3. University of Cyprus Cyprus
4. Charles University Czech Republic
5. Semmelweis University Hungary
6. Warsaw University Poland
7. Masaryk University Czech Republic
8. University of Split Croatia
9. University of Maribor Slovenia
10. Palacky University Czech Republic
Source: Times Higher Education
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Bad Jeff's Barbeque (What's Up Prague) Monday, April 23
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague (23.04.2018)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.