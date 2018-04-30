Anti-environmental prize goes to Social Democrat deputy
Brno, April 27 (CTK) - The Czech 2017 Oil Guzzler mock prize for environment-unfriendly act went to Social Democrat deputy Jaroslav Foldyna for his draft amendment to the environment law that is to reduce the involvement of NGOs in the relevant process, organiser Miroslav Patrik said on Friday.
The enacted amendment excludes the groups from the zoning and construction procedures for the projects for which the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) position was not released.
Due to this people cannot comment on local construction projects as now, Patrik said.
The change has been valid since January 2018.
The poll is conducted by the Children of the Earth NGO.
The Green Pearl 2017 mock prize for the worst anti-environment statement goes to Jan Stuller, the government commissioner for nuclear energy.
At a lecture at the nuclear chemistry department of Czech Technical University, Stuller said: "Dear students, whatever you study, whatever you learn, whatever has a connection with nuclear energy is very honorable, transparent and necessary because it is one of the basic needs of man, along with drinking water, food and shelter."
Last year, the Oil Guzzler was given to Transport Minister Dan Tok for his having blocked the inclusion of a rare locality in the NATURA 2000 European protected areas network.
The 2016 Green Pearl 2016 was given to deputy Roman Vana (Social Democrats) who said: "The square is more beautiful, meaningful and livelier with cars in it. Judging by the available designs, it seems uglier, inhuman without the cars."
