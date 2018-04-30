Czech ex-detective faces up to seven years in prison in Ukraine
Kiev/Prague, April 27 (CTK) - The Czech man detained in Ukraine due to unlawful use of technical devices is Ludek Vokal, a past high officer of the former police organised crime squad (UOOZ), judge Olena Meleshak has told the iROZHLAS.cz server, and Prague said a bail has been posted for the man's release.
Meleshak, who deals with the case, said Vokal was selling technical devices banned from sale to citizens in Ukraine as they were determined for illegal wiretapping. He is facing a prison sentence of four to seven years, she said.
On Wednesday, she decided that Vokal can be released from the detention cell on a bail of some 4,500 euros.
Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova told CTK that the bail was deposited on Friday. The detained man, whose identity she did not reveal, will be released in the nearest hours. He has to stay in Ukraine and cooperate with the investigators dealing with his case.
In the court, Vokal pleaded guilty of the offence he was accused of, the iRozhlas.cz server cites the judge. It is not known when his next trial would be scheduled for, but it could be within one year, Meleshak told the server.
The Czech General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) suspects Vokal of several crimes and has proposed that he be charged with abuse of power for leaking information about a planned police raid within the Vidkun case of suspicious ties between police officers, entrepreneurs and politicians.
Besides, Vokal has been accused of having leaked information from files of the anti-drug police unit to criminal underworld protagonists in 2010-2015, and information from police databases to CEZ energy utility head Daniel Benes and controversial lobbyist Roman Janousek.
He is also suspected of having helped delay a police crackdown on suspected blackmailers and securing a Czech residence permit for an underworld boss's girlfriend.
On Wednesday, the Info.cz server wrote that together with Vokal, the Ukrainian police detained a Czech diplomat, who, however, was subsequently released after producing his diplomatic passport.
Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova did not confirm the information about the detention of a diplomat. She said the ministry has no such information.
