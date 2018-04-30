Exhibition to display sealed envelope with Masaryk's last words
Prague, April 27 (CTK) - A sealed envelope with the last words of Czechoslovakia's founder and first president Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, which must not be open before 2025, will be shown at an exhibition the Interior Ministry is staging to mark 100 years from Czechoslovakia's birth, its spokeswoman told CTK on Friday.
Masaryk's words shortly before he died in September 1937, aged 87, were put down by his son Jan Masaryk, who later became foreign minister.
The envelope became known to the public only in 2005, when Jan Masaryk's former secretary Antonin Sum handed it to National Archive official Jiri Krestan.
The envelope is sealed and bears written instruction "Seal until 2025," ministry spokeswoman Marika Vitnerova said.
On that occasion, Sum said the envelope contains T.G. Masaryk's words which Jan Masaryk (1886-1948) put down while at his father's deathbed.
The visitors can see the envelope on display in Prague Castle's Imperial Stables as of April 30.
However, they have to continue waiting for seven years to see its contents.
A countdown before its opening was launched on the National Archive's website last year.
The exhibition with gradually changing exhibits started in February and runs through July. Apart from the envelope, it shows further unique original and facsimile documents and other items highlighting the country's various historical periods.
