Leading ANO loses slightly, ODS, KDU-ČSL have more support
Prague, April 27 (CTK) - The ANO movement continues to have the highest voter support in the Czech Republic in April, 29 percent, but it decreased below the 30-percent limit compared to previous months, according to a CVVM poll out on Friday.
On the other hand, the Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) would see slightly higher support in April than in March, by one and two percentage points to 13.5 and 6.5 percent, respectively, according to the CVVM poll.
The Pirates would receive support from 12.5 percent, just like in March, both the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Communists (KSCM) would have one percentage point fewer supporters, 11.5 and 10 percent, respectively, while the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) would have one percentage point more supporters, 10 percent, than in March.
TOP 09 ended, like in March, below the threshold or the entry into the Chamber of Deputies in April, with 4.5 percent. The Mayors and Independents (STAN) would gain three percent, one and a half percentage points less support month-on-month.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Illusion Art Museum Prague (What's up Prague Special)
What's up Prague Special (30.04.2018)! For upcoming events in Prague please visit: Prague.tv/Events!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.