Leading ANO loses slightly, ODS, KDU-ČSL have more support

30 April 2018

Prague, April 27 (CTK) - The ANO movement continues to have the highest voter support in the Czech Republic in April, 29 percent, but it decreased below the 30-percent limit compared to previous months, according to a CVVM poll out on Friday.

On the other hand, the Civic Democrats (ODS) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) would see slightly higher support in April than in March, by one and two percentage points to 13.5 and 6.5 percent, respectively, according to the CVVM poll.

The Pirates would receive support from 12.5 percent, just like in March, both the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Communists (KSCM) would have one percentage point fewer supporters, 11.5 and 10 percent, respectively, while the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) would have one percentage point more supporters, 10 percent, than in March.

TOP 09 ended, like in March, below the threshold or the entry into the Chamber of Deputies in April, with 4.5 percent. The Mayors and Independents (STAN) would gain three percent, one and a half percentage points less support month-on-month.

