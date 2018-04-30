Okamura's SPD takes part in National Front May Day event in Nice
Prague, April 29 (CTK) - The Czech right-wing populist Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement will take part in the May Day celebration of the French far-right National Front in Nice, SPD leader Tomio Okamura told CTK on Sunday.
He said a regular meeting of the parties from Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group of the European Parliament will be held in the French city of Nice.
The SPD is not represented in the EP as it was founded in 2015.
Okamura said he will make a speech at the meeting and meet National Front leader Marine Le Pen with whom he plans to talk about the latest political affairs, among others.
In Nice, Okamura will be accompanied by SPD deputy chairman Radim Fiala and other politicians of the party.
The National Front and its European partners will meet on Tuesday, May 1 in the name of the defence of "identity" and "sovereignty of nations", the French news agency AFP writes.
Le Pen, Okamura and leaders of other anti-EU right-wing parties met in Prague in December 2017. They said at the event that they want to overthrow the European Union from the inside.
Okamura's SPD won 22 seats in the 200-lower house of Czech parliament, becoming one of the four strongest parties after the elections held last autumn.
