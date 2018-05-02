Cabinet approves access to copyright works for visually impaired
Prague, April 30 (CTK) - The Czech government approved on Monday an exemption from the copyright law that enabled the visually impaired to have access to copyright-protected literature, magazines and scores on any medium, in harmony with the EU requirements.
The amendment must yet be passed by the parliament and signed by the president.
"By removing the copyright obstacles, this legal licence will help the disabled get access to the copyright-protected works in the formats adapted to them, so they will be able to read or perceive them in the same or almost the same way as persons without a disability," the Culture Ministry said in its report for the government.
Besides, the amendment will make it possible to take such copies abroad, not only in the EU, but all over the world.
The MEPs agreed on this change on the EU level last September, while the member states are to transpose it into their legal systems by mid-October 2018.
