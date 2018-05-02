Czech TI focuses on funding of parties, sport
Prague, April 30 (CTK) - The Czech branch of the Transparency International (TI) organisation monitoring corruption plans to focus on the financing of political parties and sport and the protection of independent institutions and democracy this year, its spokeswoman Lucia Vilimovska has told CTK.
According to TI, the Czech Republic is facing an erosion of the system of national integrity, or the coordination of the basic pillars and institutions of the democratic state. This integrity has been harmed by challenging the reputation of institutions such as public media and claiming they are biased, by toleration of major conflicts of interest on the supreme political and administrative levels and attacks on the judiciary or NGOs, TI writes on its website.
The presidential election in January 2018 and the general election in October 2017 revealed the weak points in the new rules for financing of political parties, TI writes, adding that the weak points concerned transparent accounts, registration of entities organising campaigns, financing of a presidential campaign from abroad, among others.
TI also wants to help push through the rule that distraint officers would deal with cases from their respective area. This change aims at lowering corruption ties between the officers and big creditors.
Vilimovska said TI would continue dealing with public contracts and whistleblowing.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Illusion Art Museum Prague (What's up Prague Special)
What's up Prague Special (30.04.2018)! For upcoming events in Prague please visit: Prague.tv/Events!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.