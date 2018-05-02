Haderková to be new acting police inspection chief
Prague, April 30 (CTK) - Lenka Haderkova, the head of the Czech General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) legal department, will be the acting head of GIBS, its spokesman Ivo Mitacek told journalists on Monday.
"This afternoon, Haderkova received the decision on her becoming the acting head of GIBS," Mitacek said.
She will take up the job on May 1.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met Haderkova earlier on Monday.
An independent expert commission will select a new director of the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) and the lower house security committee and GIBS commission will debate the proposed candidate then, the government decided on Monday.
A competition for a new GIBS head will be put up as soon as possible, government spokeswoman Barbora Peterova said.
The government appointed the GIBS chief without a tender in the past.
Babis said he expected the new GIBS director to assume the post in early July.
The selection process will be held under the law on service in security corps. It is to increase transparency of the selection of a new GIBS chief, Peterova said.
GIBS director Michal Murin ended in the post on Monday.
He was in dispute with Babis in the past weeks.
In March, the GIBS said Babis had repeatedly exerted pressure on Murin to make him quit as the GIBS head. Babis told Murin that if he left voluntarily, it would "pass without a scandal," the GIBS added.
Babis denied this, but he subsequently started criticising Murin in public and launched disciplinary proceedings against him. He said he did not trust Murin as GIBS head and challenged the GIBS's financial management.
Murin was taken to hospital due to exhaustion and long-lasting stress recently. He justified his departure for the civilian sector, saying if he stayed, this might cause the questioning of the GIBS work.
