Photo exhibition on Czech Republic's birth opens in Prague

Prague, April 30 (CTK) - An exhibition of photographer Jindrich Streit's works on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of independent Czech Republic's foundation, called the Light of Faith, started in Prague on Tuesday.
The exhibition will end on May 27.
In the gallery, there will be also a screening of a documentary film about Streit's life and work.
The exhibition is comprised of some 40 photographs. The samples from the photographic cycles only bear the names of the original sites, such as the Olomouc region, the Vitkovice region or Ostrava environs region.
"As a whole, they express human belief and hope that die as the last in all times and under any circumstances," curator Vlasta Cihakova Noshiro said.
Streit realistically captured the picture of villages, including sacral themes, often combined with Communist symbols.
He took part in an unauthorised exhibition of underground artists in 1982.
At that time, Streit was shadowed by the StB secret service, remanded in custody and then convicted of defamation of the country and its representatives.
Then the Communist regime banned him from teaching.
Streit has had almost 1300 exhibitions and published 50 books of photographs.
