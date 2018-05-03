Number of asylum seekers slightly up this year
Prague, May 2 (CTK) - A total of 390 foreigners asked for asylum in the Czech Republic in the first three months of this year, which was 37 more than a year ago, the Interior Ministry asylum and migration policy department said on Wednesday.
Asylum was most often sought by Ukrainians (107 cases). They were followed by the citizens of Georgia, Iraq, Vietnam and Russia.
Ukrainians make up the biggest portion of asylum seekers in the long run. However, their interest was falling in the past three years.
In the first three months of this year, the authorities received 28 fewer asylum applications from Ukrainians than a year ago.
By the end of March, Georgians presented 48 applications for asylum, while the figure stood at 17 a year ago.
In the same period, Iraqis submitted 26 applications, 20 more than a year ago.
Vietnamese submitted 24 applications, which was four more than between January and March 2017.
Russians came up with 21 applications for asylum.
The Interior Ministry said asylum had been granted to 11 people in the first three months. Another 37 received additional protection, which provides protection for a fixed period. It is usually given to the people who did not receive asylum, but may be threatened if they return home.
In 426 cases, the authorities did not grant asylum or stopped the procedure.
By the end of March, there were another 760 applications yet to be dealt with.
In total, 1,450 foreigners asked for asylum in the Czech Republic last year, three fewer than in 2016.
Between 2010 and 2013, the number of asylum seekers was under 1,000 annually.
The record high number of applications, 180,000, was received in 2001.
