Cardinal Duka to represent Pope at Poznan diocese celebrations

4 May 2018

Prague, May 3 (CTK) - Pope Francis has appointed Czech Cardinal Dominik Duka, the archbishop of Prague, his special legate at the celebrations of the 1050th anniversary of the first bishop's seat in Poland, which will take place in Poznan on June 22-24, the Prague Archbishopric announced on Thursday.

The legate is an envoy and representative of the Pope empowered to act on the Pope's behalf.

Duka, who has been archbishop of Prague since 2010, turned 75 in late April, the age at which bishops have to send their resignation to the Pope. Duka has done so, but it is not known when and how the Pope will decide on his end in office.

Poznan is the historically first diocese in the Polish territory. It was established in 968 as a missionary bishopric directly subordinate to the Holy See.

It was founded two years after the baptism of Polish Prince Mesek I, from the Piast dynasty, whose policy was strongly influenced by his wife Doubravka, a daughter of Czech Premyslid Prince Boleslav I and niece of his predecessor Wenceslas, the Czech patron saint.

The first bishop was Jordan, appointed by Pope John XIII. According to some sources, Jordan, too, came to Poznan from Bohemia as part of Princess Doubravka's entourage.

