Fourteen people injured in collision of passenger trains
Cesky Krumlov, South Bohemia, May 3 (CTK) - Fourteen people were injured on Thursday morning in a collision of two passenger trains near Cesky Krumlov, of whom four suffered moderate injuries and others minor injuries, the spokeswoman for the South Bohemia rescue service, Petra Kafkova, told reporters.
Four injured people remain in hospital. A young woman has been treated due to suspected head and cervical spine injuries.
"Nobody's life was threatened, they are all stabilised," Kafkova said.
All the other injuries were contusions due to people falling, Kafkova said, adding there were three preschool children on the train.
There were a total of about 50 people on both trains and the damage is estimated at some six million crowns.
A helicopter was deployed within the operation of the integrated rescue system at the site.
The accident occurred before 9:00 on the line between Ceske Budejovice and Cerny Kriz with a single track operation. The passengers had to use substitute bus transport. Transport on the line will be restricted until approximately 15:00.
The Rail Safety Inspection Office (DI) is now investigating the causes and circumstances of the exceptional accident on the spot, Martin Drapal, spokesman for the inspection, said.
The line is used mainly by tourists travelling between the towns of Ceske Budejovice and UNESCO-listed Cesky Krumlov or those travelling to the Lipno dam or the Sumava Mountains.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Welcome to our new video series: PRAGUE PASS. Everything cool, informative and interesting about Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.