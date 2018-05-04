Liberation Festival with US war veterans starts in Plzeň
Plzen, West Bohemia, May 3 (CTK) - The Liberation Festival, which marks the liberation of Plzen (Pilsen) by the U.S. Army in 1945 and is the biggest traditional celebration of Victory in the Czech Republic, opened on Thursday with the unveiling of the reconstructed monument Thank You, America in the city centre.
Two years ago, the two six-metre high pillars had to be removed due to cracks in the granite.
Last week, the two stone blocks, each weighing 22 tonnes, returned to their place. Granite, similar to the one of which the original monument was made, was found in France.
U.S. war veteran George Thompson, 93, from Oregon said he is happy that the monument has been renewed.
Thompson was one of the soldiers of the 16th Armored Division of the U.S. Army that liberated Plzen on April 6, 1945.
He said the Liberation Festival revived his memories of the end of World War Two. He said he took part in the festival for the 14th time this year.
Earl Ingram, 96, another war veteran who took part in the liberation of the city, said the present four-day festival has been his 23rd. He said he liked to meet people and remember the events that happened in Plzen 73 years ago.
Another event of the festival on Thursday was the opening of an exhibition about the members of the 16th Armored Division of General J. L. Pierce, which was activated in Arkansas 75 years ago.
The liberation of Plzen was in fact the division's one and only combat operation during WW2, Ivan Rollinger, one of the authors of the exhibition, said.
One of the culminations of the festival will be the Convoy of Liberty, in which over 220 military vehicles will take part on Saturday. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the festival.
Plzen Mayor Martin Zrzavecky said the aim of the festival is to remember the events of May 1945, bring back their atmosphere and first of all pay respect to the men who as very young boys brought liberty to the city 73 years ago.
"For me, the strongest moment of the festival is the meeting with the veterans all of whom are 90 years old," Zrzavecky said.
