Cannes festival to show Czech co-produced films, honour Forman

Prague, May 5 (CTK) - The forthcoming Cannes international film festival will present several films in which Czech artists participated, including Touch Me Not, this year's Berlinale winner made by Romanian film maker Adina Pintilie in coproduction of five countries including the Czech Republic.
The film will be shown at the Marche du Film market together with the Hurvinek and the Magic Museum (2017), an animated film by Martin Kotik and Inna Yevlannikova, and The Interpreter (2018), a Czech-Slovak co-production project, Helena Sedmidubska, from the Czech National Fund of Cinematography, has told CTK.
Besides, digitally restored Czechoslovak film Diamonds of the Night, Jan Nemec's work from 1964, will be presented within the festival's Classics section.
The Cannes festival will also honour Milos Forman, an Oscar-winning film maker of Czech origin who lived and worked in the USA in the past decades and died there on April 13 at the age of 86.
A homage will be paid to Forman on the first festival day in the open-air cinema on the beach.
"This year, 50 years have elapsed from the inclusion of Forman's film The Firemen's Ball (1967) in the main competition of the 21st [Cannes] festival, which, however, was terminated early due to the turbulent political developments in France," Sedmidubska said.
Jan Nemec's work, too, is symbolically returning to Cannes after 50 years. His film The Party and the Guests (1966) also was to be presented there in 1968 but finally was not due to the festival's early termination.
The Czech Film Centre previously announced that Cannes will host the world premiere of Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska's film Fugue (2018), a co-production of Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden, which deals with social taboos related to motherhood. It will be presented in the Critics' Week independent section.
